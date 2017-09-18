Gamel went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Houston.

Gamel's third-inning long ball was all the offense his team was able to muster against Justin Verlander and the Houston bullpen. Seattle has to be extremely happy after taking of advantage of the Yankees' roster crunch to acquire the outfielder last season, as he's managed to hold down an everyday role while hitting .278/.327/.412.