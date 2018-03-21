Mariners' Ben Gamel: Hits off tee
Gamel (oblique) moved on to taking cuts off a tee Tuesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Gamel said that "everything felt great" following Tuesday's workout, though there hasn't been a specific target date set for his return at this time. He's been sidelined since early March with a strained oblique, which was expected to keep him out for 4-to-6 weeks, likely missing the first few regular season games. There should be an update on his status in the coming days once he's able to ramp up his workload.
