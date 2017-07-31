Mariners' Ben Gamel: Hitting streak now at 16
Gamel extended his hitting streak to 16 games by going 2-for-5 with a triple, two runs and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Mets.
Gamel batted at the top of the order for this one, bumping shortstop Jean Segura down to second. The 25-year-old outfielder has displayed some power during this hitting streak, belting three doubles, two triples and two homers among his 22 hits. His four triples this season suggest Gamel has enough speed to add to his meager total of three stolen bases down the stretch.
