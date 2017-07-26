Gamel went 2-for-4 against the Red Sox on Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games.

He's gone 18-for-55 (.327) over the course of the streak, mixing in a couple homers and a steal as well as 10 runs. While the young outfielder is clearly generating some fantasy value right now, and owners should capitalize, it's best to keep things in perspective. Gamel has hit for remarkable average this year, but his BABIP is an astronomical .420, and once that inevitably drops, his modest pop and speed won't be enough to make him a credible starter outside of deeper formats.