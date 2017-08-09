Gamel went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run against Oakland on Tuesday.

He drove home two with his two-bagger in the top of the sixth, which began Seattle's comeback from a 6-2 deficit to ultimately win in extra innings. The big hit represents a nice change of pace for Gamel and his fantasy owners, as the rookie outfielder had managed only a single RBI over his past 12 games, hitting .204/.235/.286 in that span. Those struggles resulted in Gamel being excluded from the starting lineup thrice in a span of six games before Tuesday's contest, but they're no surprise to those who noted the sky-high BABIP he's been sitting on all season. Still at .395, it's due for further regression, so he may not be out of the woods yet. Don't count on him maintaining an average north of .300 this season.