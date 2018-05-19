Gamel went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Tigers on Friday.

The outfielder continues to claw his way out of a dreadful start to the season, one that saw his average sink as low as .128 just two weeks ago. Since that point, Gamel has pushed that figure up a whopping 89 points to .217, and he's now 5-for-12 with a double, Friday's pair of RBI, a walk and a run over the last three games.