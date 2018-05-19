Mariners' Ben Gamel: Knocks in two Friday
Gamel went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Tigers on Friday.
The outfielder continues to claw his way out of a dreadful start to the season, one that saw his average sink as low as .128 just two weeks ago. Since that point, Gamel has pushed that figure up a whopping 89 points to .217, and he's now 5-for-12 with a double, Friday's pair of RBI, a walk and a run over the last three games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart