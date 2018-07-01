Mariners' Ben Gamel: Laces third triple of season Saturday
Gamel went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a win over the Royals on Saturday.
Gamel finished June with a flourish, going 7-for-16 with a double, Saturday's triple, two walks and a run over his last four games. He raised his season average 15 points to .299 with that surge and finished the month with a sparkling .351/.422/.491 line over 64 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Raps out three hits Thursday•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Drives in one against Yankees•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Another multi-hit effort in win•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Offensive turnaround to yield more playing time•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Continues hitting in Friday's start•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Pinch-hit double in Wednesday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...