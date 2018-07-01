Gamel went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

Gamel finished June with a flourish, going 7-for-16 with a double, Saturday's triple, two walks and a run over his last four games. He raised his season average 15 points to .299 with that surge and finished the month with a sparkling .351/.422/.491 line over 64 plate appearances.