Gamel (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

As expected, Gamel will begin the 2018 campaign on the disabled list as he works back from a strained oblique. He's been able to take batting practice with no issues and is expected to report to Triple-A Tacoma to continue his rehab when the Rainiers report. Barring any setbacks, Gamel is shooting to make his 2018 season debut in mid-April.