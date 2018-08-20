Gamel will likely rejoin the Mariners on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Guillermo Heredia was sent to the minors following Sunday's game with the Mariners set to face a string of right-handed starters, suggesting the lefty-swinging Gamel could be in line to replace him. Gamel owns a .290/.360/.395 slash line across 72 games with the big club this season.