Mariners' Ben Gamel: Likely rejoining Mariners
Gamel will likely rejoin the Mariners on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Guillermo Heredia was sent to the minors following Sunday's game with the Mariners set to face a string of right-handed starters, suggesting the lefty-swinging Gamel could be in line to replace him. Gamel owns a .290/.360/.395 slash line across 72 games with the big club this season.
