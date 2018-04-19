Mariners' Ben Gamel: Makes 2018 debut
Gamel (oblique) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-1 loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Gamel finally made his 2018 debut following his spring training oblique injury and was able to make a modest mark in the box score. The 25-year-old outfielder will look to build on a solid 2017 campaign in which he slashed .275/.322/.413 with 43 extra-base hits (27 doubles, five triples and 11 home runs) and 59 RBI over 134 games.
