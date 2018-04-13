Mariners' Ben Gamel: Not in Friday's lineup
Gamel (oblique) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Oakland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gamel was expected to make his regular-season debut with the Mariners on Friday, but the 25-year-old wasn't activated from the 10-day disabled list for the beginning of a seven-game homestand. According to manager Scott Servais, Gamel will remain with Triple-A Tacoma for a little while longer in order to get more at-bats. He didn't put a finger on a clear return date, so continue to monitor this situation closely.
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Excels in first Triple-A rehab game•
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Expects to return Friday•
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Could return over weekend•
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Rehab assignment off to solid start•
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Set for rehab assignment•
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Plays sim game Tuesday•
