Gamel (oblique) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Oakland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gamel was expected to make his regular-season debut with the Mariners on Friday, but the 25-year-old wasn't activated from the 10-day disabled list for the beginning of a seven-game homestand. According to manager Scott Servais, Gamel will remain with Triple-A Tacoma for a little while longer in order to get more at-bats. He didn't put a finger on a clear return date, so continue to monitor this situation closely.