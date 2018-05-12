Gamel is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Expectedly, Gamel will remain on the bench against southpaw Matt Boyd as manager Scott Servais elected to roll with the same lineup that he had for Friday's game before it was postponed. Gamel will likely be in the lineup for Game 2 against right-hander Michael Fulmer.