Mariners' Ben Gamel: Not in Game 1 lineup
Gamel is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Expectedly, Gamel will remain on the bench against southpaw Matt Boyd as manager Scott Servais elected to roll with the same lineup that he had for Friday's game before it was postponed. Gamel will likely be in the lineup for Game 2 against right-hander Michael Fulmer.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...