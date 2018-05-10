Mariners' Ben Gamel: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gamel is out of the lineup against Toronto on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gamel will remain out of the starting lineup for the second straight day as the Mariners face left-hander J.A. Happ for the series finale. Guillermo Heredia will once again man left field in his absence.
