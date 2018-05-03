Mariners' Ben Gamel: Not in Thursday's lineup
Gamel is out of the lineup against Oakland on Thursday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Gamel will stay on the bench for a second straight day with southpaw Sean Manaea on the bump. In his place, Guillermo Heredia will start in left field and bat ninth in the order.
