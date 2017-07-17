Mariners' Ben Gamel: Notches pair of hits in Sunday's win
Gamel went 2-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning victory over the White Sox.
The 25-year-old has cooled off considerably in July after hitting .393 in June, but he's now hit safely in five of his last six contests. Gamel remains an effective table-setter regardless of where's deployed in the order, and his season line remains an impressive .323/.380/.444 despite him hitting just .200 thus far this month.
