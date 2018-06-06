Mariners' Ben Gamel: Offensive turnaround to yield more playing time
Gamel, who went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday, is expected to put a more frequent dent in the same-handed Denard Span's playing time moving forward, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "We'll mix it up," manager Scott Servais said. "You'll probably see more of a 50-50 split going forward. I think it will be good for both guys. You'll also see us give a day to Heredia once in a while and you'll see both left-handed hitters in the outfield."
Gamel's surge continued, as he extended his hitting streak to eight games and reached safely for the 10th straight contest overall. The young outfielder drew the start over Span against southpaw Dallas Keuchel on Tuesday, and if Servais holds true to his word, Gamel should see more consistent playing time overall than originally planned upon Span's arrival. Gamel has forced Servais' hand with a 15-game tear in which he's hit .400 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI and four walks, a stretch during which he's also generated an impressive .437 wOBA.
