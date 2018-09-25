Mariners' Ben Gamel: On bench against lefty
Gamel is not in the lineup Tuesday against the A's.
Gamel will find his usual spot on the bench with the Mariners facing a left-hander in Brett Anderson. Guillermo Heredia, Dee Gordon and Mitch Haniger will cover the outfield from left to right in this one.
