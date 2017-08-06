Gamel is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Gamel went hitless in four at-bats during the first game of Sunday's doubleheader and will head to the bench for Game 2. Guillermo Heredia will draw the start in left field, batting eighth.

