Gamel was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Gamel will lose his spot on the roster after the Mariners acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin on deadline day. It's a bit of a surprising move, as Gamel has hit a solid .290/.360/.395 in 72 games this season. He'll go get everyday at-bats with Tacoma while Guillermo Heredia, who doesn't hit as well but plays a better center field, remains on the roster as the team's fourth outfielder.

