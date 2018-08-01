Mariners' Ben Gamel: Optioned to Triple-A
Gamel was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Gamel will lose his spot on the roster after the Mariners acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin on deadline day. It's a bit of a surprising move, as Gamel has hit a solid .290/.360/.395 in 72 games this season. He'll go get everyday at-bats with Tacoma while Guillermo Heredia, who doesn't hit as well but plays a better center field, remains on the roster as the team's fourth outfielder.
