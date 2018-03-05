Mariners' Ben Gamel: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Gamel is out 4-to-6 weeks with a strained oblique, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gamel originally was scratched Friday with what was reportedly just a tweak in his lower back and expected to only miss a few days, but an MRI revealed that the situation was more serious. The four-week minimum return date would see Gamel missing the Mariners' opening three games, so if he's out at all longer than that, he'll likely begin the season on the disabled list. Taylor Motter is expected to start in Gamel's place.
