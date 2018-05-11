Mariners' Ben Gamel: Out again Friday
Gamel is not in the lineup against the Tigers on Friday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
For a third straight game, Gamel will begin the contest on the bench as the Mariners face yet another left-hander pitcher in Matt Boyd. In his place, Guillermo Heredia will start in left field. Expect Gamel back in the lineup against right-hander Michael Fulmer on Saturday.
