Gamel is not starting Wednesday against left-hander Joey Lucchesi and the Padres, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gamel has only started against a lefty six times all season. He doesn't have a particularly large platoon split (102 career wRC+ against righties compared to 94 against lefties), but he'll presumably remain in a platoon role going forward. Nelson Cruz will move out to right field, as the game is being played in a National League park with no designated hitter.