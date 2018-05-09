Gamel is not in the lineup against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Gamel will be stationed on the bench with left-hander Jaime Garcia on the mound for Toronto. Guillermo Heredia will draw a start in left field in his stead. Over 17 appearances this season, Gamel is hitting .178/.245/.244 with two extra-base hits and one RBI.