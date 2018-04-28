Mariners' Ben Gamel: Out of Saturday's lineup
Gamel is out of Saturday's lineup against the Indians, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He has started the last six games, but has just three hits while striking out six times over that span. Ichiro Suzuki will start in left field and hit eighth against righty Carlos Carrasco.
