Mariners' Ben Gamel: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Gamel is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gamel retreats to the bench following six straight starts, while Mitch Haniger draws the assignment in left field for the series finale. Since the beginning of August, Gamel is hitting just .159/.232/.190 with zero home runs and only three RBI during 18 games.
