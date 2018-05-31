Mariners' Ben Gamel: Pinch-hit double in Wednesday's loss
Gamel doubled and eventually scored in a pinch-hit at-bat during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.
The hot-hitting outfielder came through with a timely two-bagger as the Mariners attempted to mount a ninth-inning rally. The hit extended Gamel's hitting streak to six games and pushed his average to a season-high .270. The 26-year-old's May turnaround (.343 average during the month) presents manager Scott Servais with a bit of a dilemma, as the club acquired veteran outfielder Denard Span from the Rays in the midst of Gamel's surge. For the time being, Servais appears set to roll with a starting outfield of Span, Guillermo Heredia and Mitch Haniger, with Gamel occasionally filling in. However, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports that Gamel will also begin taking groundballs at first base regularly to lay the groundwork for another potential means of working him into the lineup.
More News
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Productive in Saturday's win•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Bumped down in depth chart due to trade•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Retreats to bench•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Records first home run•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Knocks in two Friday•
-
Mariners' Ben Gamel: Continues climbing out of slump Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart