Gamel doubled and eventually scored in a pinch-hit at-bat during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

The hot-hitting outfielder came through with a timely two-bagger as the Mariners attempted to mount a ninth-inning rally. The hit extended Gamel's hitting streak to six games and pushed his average to a season-high .270. The 26-year-old's May turnaround (.343 average during the month) presents manager Scott Servais with a bit of a dilemma, as the club acquired veteran outfielder Denard Span from the Rays in the midst of Gamel's surge. For the time being, Servais appears set to roll with a starting outfield of Span, Guillermo Heredia and Mitch Haniger, with Gamel occasionally filling in. However, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports that Gamel will also begin taking groundballs at first base regularly to lay the groundwork for another potential means of working him into the lineup.

