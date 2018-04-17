Gamel (oblique) is scheduled to play in a minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

If all goes well, it sounds like Gamel could be back with the Mariners before their current series against the Astros ends this Thursday. The outfielder has already appeared in nine minor-league rehab games, so he should be more than ready to make his 2018 big-league debut. He's expected to occupy the larger side of a platoon once activated.