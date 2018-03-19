Gamel (oblique) played catch Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

A more definitive timeframe for Gamel's eventual return has yet to come together, but the initial 4-to-6 week estimate would lead to him being back by the middle of April. Until Gamel is back in full health, Taylor Motter and Ichiro Suzuki are expected to spend time in left field.

