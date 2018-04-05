Mariners' Ben Gamel: Plays sim game Tuesday
Gamel (oblique) played in a simulated game Tuesday and remains on track for a rehab assignment beginning with Triple-A Tacoma's season opener on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gamel emerged from the sim game without setbacks and is therefore on track to jump into live action with the Rainiers on Thursday. Given his smooth progress through the recovery process thus far, Gamel appears likely to make his 2018 big-league debut before mid-April, although the exact number of minor-league games he'll play is still to be determined.
