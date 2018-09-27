Gamel went 1-for-2 with a two-run double and two walks in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Gamel was the most productive Mariner on a night when offense was at a premium, generating his first multi-RBI game since Sept. 1 in the process. Despite Wednesday's showing, the versatile outfielder has found success at the plate hard to come by since returning from Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 20, hitting just .212 (11-for-52) with four doubles and seven RBI.