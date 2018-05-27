Gamel went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in an extra-innings win over the Twins on Saturday.

Gamel's average is now up to a season-high .242 after having reached safely for his fifth straight game, and for the ninth time in the last 10 contests overall. Despite his recent surge, the 26-year-old may see his last start for a while Sunday, as Denard Span's arrival in a trade with the Rays is expected to bump Gamel back down to a reserve role in the majority of games moving forward.