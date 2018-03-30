Mariners' Ben Gamel: Ramps up physical activity Thursday
Gamel (oblique) took batting practice and made outfield throws at Safeco Field before Thursday's season opener, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He appears to be on pace to beat his original recovery timeline, one that had him making a late-April return. At his current rate -- which has seen him progress from just being able to hit off a tee a week ago -- Gamel could be playing much sooner, although he'll naturally have to remain setback-free. The 25-year-old has been out of action since March 2, when he tweaked his back in the batting cage during spring training.
