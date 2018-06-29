Mariners' Ben Gamel: Raps out three hits Thursday
Gamel went 3-for-5 with a double in an extra-inning win over the Orioles on Thursday.
Given the offensive exploits of teammates Nelson Cruz and Mitch Haniger recently, Gamel's stellar June work has largely gone under the radar. However, factoring in Thursday's production, the outfielder is now slashing .340/.417/.453 over 60 plate appearances during the month. The surge has raised his average another 24 points to .294, this after Gamel had generated a similarly impressive .343/.421/.448 line in May to begin his turnaround after a dreadful start. One missing component of the 26-year-old's offensive profile this season is home runs, as he's left the yard only once after smacking 11 round trippers last season. However, the downturn seems to be at least partly centered in the hitting approach that's led to the aforementioned impressive bump in his average. After mustering a 21.8 percent line-drive rate last season, Gamel has raised that figure up to 31.4 percent thus far in 2018. Consequently, he's putting the ball in the air at a notably lower frequency, as evidenced by a near-eight-point drop in flyball rate (33.3 percent to 25.6 percent) from 2017.
