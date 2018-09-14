Gamel went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Gamel now sports a .381 on-base percentage in September following Thursday's productive night. The 26-year-old appeared in 11 straight games following his return from Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 20, but he's sat in four of 11 contests this month while occasionally ceding time to the likes of Cameron Maybin (illness) and Guillermo Heredia in the outfield rotation.