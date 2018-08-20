Gamel was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Gamel was optioned at the start of August despite hitting a solid .290/.360/.395 for the Mariners this season. The ostensible reason that Gamel was sent down instead of Guillermo Heredia was that the Mariners were about to face a stretch of lefties, and indeed they've seen eight southpaws in 18 games since the start of the month. With a string of righties coming up, Gamel is back with the team at Heredia's expense.

