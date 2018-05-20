Gamel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and double Saturday against the Tigers.

Gamel took Mike Fiers deep in the second inning to record his first home run of the season. He's hitting just .233/.309/.356 in 73 at-bats this season, but has a modest four game hit-streak that includes three multi-hit games. His relevance is likely limited to deeper leagues, but with Dee Gordon playing second base as a result of Robinson Cano's suspension, Gamel's playing time should remain safe.