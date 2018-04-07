Mariners' Ben Gamel: Rehab assignment off to solid start
Gamel (oblique) is 2-for-6 with two walks and four runs over the first two games of his rehab assignment with High-A Modesto.
The outfielder has been able to play without restrictions, and as his stat line implies, he's been moving around the bases well. Gamel is projected to play several more games at the minor-league level before making his 2018 Mariners debut.
