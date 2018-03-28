Mariners' Ben Gamel: Rehab plan further clarified
Gamel accompanied the Mariners back to Seattle and will remain with them on their first road trip while continuing to rehab his strained oblique, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He's been taking batting practice with the team this week as well, and he'll eventually join Triple-A Tacoma to continue that process when the Rainiers first report. Gamel will subsequently be sent on an official minor-league rehab assignment when he's made sufficient progress, and that would presumably serve as a final step before what's still expected to be a mid-April season debut.
