Mariners' Ben Gamel: Remains ahead of schedule
Gamel (oblique) hit in a simulated game Friday and could head to Triple-A Tacoma for a rehab assignment next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gamel continues to work his way back from a strained oblique that he suffered in early March. Depending on his time with Tacoma, Gamel could be looking at a return to the majors by next weekend, though that may be a tad optimistic. Expect an update in the coming days once a definitive plan is put into action.
