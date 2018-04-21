Mariners' Ben Gamel: Returns to Saturday's lineup
Gamel will start in left field and bat ninth against the Rangers on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gamel was out of the starting lineup Friday but did enter as a pinch runner for Nelson Cruz in the ninth inning. The 25-year-old is 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base since returning from the disabled list Wednesday.
