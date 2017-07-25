Mariners' Ben Gamel: Ropes three-bagger in shutout victory
Gamel went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox.
The speedy outfielder has now compiled three triples to go along with 25 additional extra-base hits (19 doubles, six home runs), an impressive tally over 330 plate appearances. Gamel also carries an 11-game hitting streak and has established his value to the point where he'll potentially start seeing time at first base in effort to keep him in the lineup as much as possible.
