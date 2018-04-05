Mariners' Ben Gamel: Set for rehab assignment
Gamel (oblique) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Modesto on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Gamel was originally supposed to report to Triple-A Tacoma for his rehab assignment, but the Mariners opted to send him to a warmer weather affiliate instead. It's unclear how many minor-league games Gamel will appear in before cleared to rejoin the big club, but barring any setbacks, the 25-year-old appears to be on track to make his 2018 major-league debut before mid-April.
