Gamel is out of the lineup Monday against Baltimore, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gamel doesn't appear to have a regular role, starting just three of the Mariners' last 10 games. He was expected to be stuck in a platoon, though only three of his seven off days have come against lefties. Mitch Haniger will start in right field Monday, with Dee Gordon playing center.

