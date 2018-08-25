Mariners' Ben Gamel: Sits again Saturday
Gamel is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamonbacks, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Gamel will take a seat for the second straight game as Diamondbacks' southpaw Robbie Ray takes the mound. The 26-year-old is 4-for-11 with two doubles and two walks since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
