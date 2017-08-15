Play

Gamel is out Tuesday for Seattle's game against Baltimore, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Gamel gets most nights off when Seattle is facing a lefty pitcher, and Tuesday is no exception as he'll hit the bench against Baltimore's Wade Miley. In his place in left field and batting second will be Guillermo Heredia.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast