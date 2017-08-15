Mariners' Ben Gamel: Sitting against southpaw
Gamel is out Tuesday for Seattle's game against Baltimore, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Gamel gets most nights off when Seattle is facing a lefty pitcher, and Tuesday is no exception as he'll hit the bench against Baltimore's Wade Miley. In his place in left field and batting second will be Guillermo Heredia.
