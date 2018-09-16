Gamel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Gamel will stick on the bench for the third straight contest and for the second consecutive time the Mariners have faced a right-handed pitcher. Considering Gamel is hitting just .211 since being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 20, manager Scott Servais may choose to take a committee approach to the outfield spot that isn't occupied by Mitch Haniger and Denard Span on a given day.