Gamel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners are opposing a lefty starting pitcher (Blaine Hardy) for the fourth time in five games, so Gamel will once again take a seat in favor of Guillermo Heredia, who garners the start in left field. Expect Gamel to check back into the starting nine Monday against the Twins with righty Jake Odorizzi scheduled to take the mound for Minnesota.