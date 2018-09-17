Gamel is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Gamel will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game with the Mariners lined up against a left-hander in Framber Valdez. He's sat against lefties and righties during that span, suggesting he may have fallen into a committee in right field. Cameron Maybin is starting in his place in this one.