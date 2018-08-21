Gamel went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Gamel continued to wield as hot a bat as he has down on the farm. Gamel is slashing .349/.415/.554 over 21 games at the Triple-A level this season, and .407 (11-for-27) over his last 10 games with the big-league club dating back to July 13.