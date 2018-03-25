Gamel (oblique) took batting practice on the field Sunday ahead of the Mariners' Cactus League game against the Padres, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

While Gamel is progressing quicker than expected from the strained oblique he sustained earlier this month, he remains on track to begin the season on the disabled list. If he responds well to Sunday's activity, Gamel could put in some work in the outfield before the Mariners allow him to play in simulated games or head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Ichiro Suzuki (calf) is expected to receive most of the starts in left field while Gamel is on the DL.